Donald Wesley Sprouse, Sr.Port Wentworth, GeorgiaDonald Wesley Sprouse, Sr., 73Mr. Sprouse was born in Mobile, Alabama, on October 4, 1947, to Wesley and Elizabeth Sprouse who preceded him in death. He passed away surrounded by his family at his home on October 28, 2020. He was employed for over 40 years in the petroleum industry, which took him all over the world. Throughout his career, he lived in many places - San Francisco, Los Angeles, Seattle, New Orleans, and Savannah. He loved camping in his motor home with his wife, NASCAR races with family, golfing with friends, and family vacations on the Gulf Coast.Survivors include his loving wife of 35 years, Nancy Minus Sprouse, and his children Donna Smith (Kenny), Donald Sprouse, Jr. (Paulette), Brian Sprouse (Shonah), Lynn Kilgore (Robert), Julie Leopard (Dana), and Donna Fulghum. He also had nine grandchildren and three great grandchildren. There will be a private service to celebrate his life.Savannah Morning News11/03/2020