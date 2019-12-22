Home

Howard &Jones Funeral Home
777 S 1St St
Jesup, GA 31545
(912) 427-3721
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
donald "Shot" Westberry Obituary
JESUP - donald "Shot" Westberry Donald "Shot" Westberry, 83, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 20, 2019 at Harborview Health and Rehabilitation under the care of Hospice of South Georgia surrounded by his loving family.

A resident of Savannah for nearly fifty years, Donald served his country in the United States Air Force. He sold insurance for a short time with Gulf Life Insurance Company and later owned and operated American Mobil Home Sales and Supply and A1 Mobile Home Movers both in Savannah until his retirement about ten years ago. Donald was an active member of Calvary Baptist Church in Savannah where he volunteered on numerous committees and loved his church family dearly.

Survivors include his daughter, Dona Ann Westberry of Statesboro; son, Warren D. Westberry, Jr. of Charleston, SC; siblings, Gwen Collins (Ben) of Florence, SC, Grace Smith of St. Mary's, Wyman Westberry of St. Mary's, Elizabeth Meehan (Terry) of San Jose, CA, Hilda Faye Westberry (Sam Rooks) of Jacksonville, FL and Beverly Leaphart of Jesup and one granddaughter, Morgan Westberry. Numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of extended family members also survive.

Visitation will be from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at Howard & Jones Funeral Home in Jesup. Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, December 23, 2019 at Howard & Jones Funeral Home in Jesup with the Reverend Dee Shaffer officiating. Interment will follow in the Jesup City Cemetery with military honors rendered by the United States Air Force.

www.jesupfuneralhome.com Howard & Jones Funeral Home, Jesup, GA Savannah Morning News December 22, 2019
Published in Savannah Morning News on Dec. 22, 2019
