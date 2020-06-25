Donna Kneece
Tybee Island, Georgia
Donna Marie Hooks-Kneece, age 62, of Tybee Island, passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020, at Memorial Health University Medical Center. A memorial service will be held, Monday, June 29, 2020, at 8 am at St. Michael's Catholic Church. www.familiesfirstcare.com
Savannah Morning News
6/26/2020
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.