Donna Kneece
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Donna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donna Kneece
Tybee Island, Georgia
Donna Marie Hooks-Kneece, age 62, of Tybee Island, passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020, at Memorial Health University Medical Center. A memorial service will be held, Monday, June 29, 2020, at 8 am at St. Michael's Catholic Church. www.familiesfirstcare.com
Savannah Morning News
6/26/2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
29
Memorial service
08:00 AM
St. Michael's Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Families First Funeral Care & Cremation Center
1328 Dean Forest Rd
Savannah, GA 31405
(912) 777-4473
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved