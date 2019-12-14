|
Donna Lewis Adams
Savannah
Donna Lewis Adams, age 51, passed away December 4, 2019 at Hospice Savannah. Donna was born February 17, 1968 in Savannah, Georgia, to Raymond Robert Lewis and Arlene Bagley Lewis. Donna attended Nativity of Our Lord School and St. Vincent's Academy. Donna graduated from the University of Georgia with a degree in computer science. She had a very successful career working for global computer companies. After the birth of her children, Donna put her career on hold to stay home and raise her children while also assisting her husband with his school supply business. Donna was a long-term devotee of the Catholic faith. Donna was known for her kindness, strength, selflessness, and love for her children.
Surviving relatives include: Wade Adams (husband) of Duluth, GA, Alex Adams (son) of Duluth, GA, and Samantha Adams (daughter), of Duluth, GA; Toni Lewis McCullough, M.D. (sister) and Brent McCullough (brother-in-law) of Savannah, GA; Robert Gordon Lewis, M.D. (brother) and Nancy Utberg Lewis (sister-in-law) of Columbus, GA; Christopher Alan Lewis (brother) and Kathleen Van Vooren Lewis (sister-in-law) of Lewisville, NC. Donna was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond Robert Lewis and Arlene Bagley Lewis.
On Saturday, December 21, 2019, a memorial service will be held at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Islands Chapel, at 12:00 noon led by Father Patrick O'Brien. The family will receive friends after the service.
Flowers are appreciated, but please remember to support your local Safe Shelter (Center for Domestic Violence Services), PO Box 61119, Savannah, GA 31420.
Published in Savannah Morning News from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019