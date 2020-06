Donna Marie ThaggardSavannah, GeorgiaDonna Marie Thaggard passed away May 18, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. A memorial service will be held July 7 at 11am at Calvary Baptist Temple in Savannah. For full obituary and service information please visit the Baker McCullough Funeral Home website at bakermccullough.com Savannah Morning News