Donna Marie Thaggard
Savannah, Georgia
Donna Marie Thaggard passed away May 18, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. A memorial service will be held July 7 at 11am at Calvary Baptist Temple in Savannah. For full obituary and service information please visit the Baker McCullough Funeral Home website at bakermccullough.com.
Savannah Morning News
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.