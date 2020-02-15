|
|
Donnie Melvin Lee
Ellabell, GA
Mr. Donnie Melvin Lee, 63, of Ellabell passed away on Friday, February 14, 2020 at Memorial Health University Medical Center. He was born in Rocky Ford, GA to the late Pete & Rosa Gunnells Lee. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Diane Lee Lang, brother-in-law, Thomas Lang, and two nephews, Dana Paul Lee and Thomas William Lang. Donnie loved the outdoors, riding his tractor, farming, animals and attending Eldora Baptist Church. He is survived by a number of nieces and nephews. Visitation: 6-8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Funeral: 2 p.m. Tuesday in the chapel of the funeral home with burial to follow at Little Horse Creek Baptist Church Cemetery near Rocky Ford. Friends may sign the online register book at www.stricklandandsonsfuneralhome.com Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes – West Chatham Chapel – 901 W. Hwy. 80 – Pooler, GA 31322 (912) 748-2444
Savannah Morning News
02/16/2020
Published in Savannah Morning News from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020