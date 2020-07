Dora McLeod ArnsdorffSpringfieldDora McLeod Arnsdorff, 92, passed away July 8, 2020 at her residence.The Effingham County native was a member of Turkey Branch United Methodist Church and a homemaker. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jasper Newton McLeod and Lavinia Elizabeth Rahn McLeod; husband, Neb Arnsdorff; children, Brenda Arnsdorff and David Arnsdorff; and sister, Myrtice Ford.Survivors include her children, Terry (George) Tuttle and Kim Arnsdorff; grandchildren, Amy Edwards, Megan Burns, Casey Arnsdorff, and Orrin Arnsdorff; 7 great-grandchildren; brother, Newton McLeod; several nieces and nephews; and her caregiver, Mabeleen Goods to whom a special thanks is given.Graveside funeral services will be 11:30 a.m. Friday at Turkey Branch United Methodist Church Cemetery.Remembrances may be given to Amedisys Hospice, 138 Canal Street, Ste. 304, Pooler, GA 31322.Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home, Effingham Chapel. 754-6421Savannah Morning NewsPlease sign our Obituary Guestbook at