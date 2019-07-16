|
Statesboro - Dora Waters Cartee Dora Mae Waters Cartee, 97, of Statesboro, Georgia and widow of John Pershing Cartee, died Friday morning, July 12, 2019, at MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center Sioux City, Iowa.
Dora was born on January 31, 1922 in Savannah, Georgia to Alger Robert Waters and Luna L. Thompson. She attended business school and worked as an accountant as a profession. In 1952, she married her sweetheart John Cartee and moved to Savannah, Georgia where she continued work as an accountant. She worked until she was privileged to retire and stay home with her grandchildren.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by four children, five siblings, and her grandson, Christopher Cartee.
Survivors include a daughter, Jane (Mark) McGlohon of Sioux City, Iowa; a son, David Cartee of Guyton, Georgia; her grandchildren, Matthew McGlohon, Michaela McGlohon of Sioux City, Iowa and Savannah (Justin) Genaille of Port Royal, South Carolina, and her great-grandsons, Collin, Daniel, and Elijah.
The family will receive friends from 9 until 10 o'clock Wednesday morning, July 17, 2019, at Immanuel Baptist Church - 10290 U. S. Highway 80 near Brooklet.
The funeral service will be held at 10 o'clock Wednesday morning at Immanuel Baptist Church conducted by The Reverend Joe Clifton. Interment will be in Bulloch Memorial Gardens in Statesboro.
Savannah Morning News July 16, 2019
