Dorinda Sellers Lawrence
1961 - 2020
Savannah
On Monday, August 31, 2020, the beautiful soul of Dorinda left this earth after a brief battle with lung cancer.
She was born January 21, 1961 in Savannah and lived most of her life on Talahi Island. She spent many years working for and around Candler Hospital. She loved the outdoors, especially camping, boating, and getting muddy on 4-wheelers. She had a passion for exercise and remained active even after her diagnosis. She loved kickboxing and all of her kickboxing buddies.
She is preceded in death by her parents, James Harold Sellers, Mattie Francine Olliff Sellers, and brother, Ricky D. Sellers.
She is survived by her husband of 28 years, Tony; sons, Tristan and Taylor; brother, Russell Sellers (Charlotte Lord); sister, Donna Galletta (Steve) and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Due to COVID-19, a graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, September 5, 2020 in the Greenwich Section of Bonaventure Cemetery. Everyone is encouraged to wear a mask and practice social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Second Harvest of Savannah, Low Country Down Syndrome Society, Old Savannah Mission or any other local charities.
Savannah Morning News
Published in Savannah Morning News from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Greenwich Section of Bonaventure Cemetery
