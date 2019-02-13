|
|
Doris Floyd Hoppe, 92, formerly of Tybee Island, Georgia and widow of Pierre Edward Hoppe, Jr., died Friday morning, February 8, 2019, at her home in Okatie, South Carolina.
Born in Willie, Georgia, she was a daughter of the late Roland Daniel Floyd and Ada Nesmith Floyd. Mrs. Hoppe was a member of Trinity Chapel United Methodist Church on Tybee Island. She was a retired LPN having first worked at St. Joseph's Hospital and later in private duty nursing.
In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Hoppe was preceded in death by a son, Daniel "Danny" Bryant Hoppe; a granddaughter, Fallon Hoppe; three sisters, Betty J. Robinson, Ruby Dalton and Lena C. Nease, a daughter-in-law, Jo Hoppe.
Surviving are her sons and daughters-in-law, Pierre Edward Hoppe III of Pauline, Oregon, A. Dale Hoppe and his wife, Susan, of Okatie, South Carolina, and Peggy Hoppe of Ellabell, Georgia; six grandchildren, Sara Hoppe Gross and her husband, Kraig, Taylor Hoppe, Daniel Dale Hoppe, Amber Kristen Hoppe, Corey A. Whittington and his wife, Catelin, and Joie Hoppe Raines and her husband, Roy; five great-grandchildren, Tanner Gross, Lilly Gross, Tucker Gross, Daniel "DJ" Blackshear and Aubry Hoppe; one sister, Vivien I. Adams of Birmingham, Alabama, and many nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be held at 2 o'clock Saturday afternoon, February 16, 2019, at Trinity Chapel United Methodist Church conducted by the Reverend Jack Varnell and the Reverend C. Hale Bishop. Interment will be private.
The family will receive friends at the church after the service.
Remembrances: Hospice Care of the Lowcountry - Unit 4, 7 Plantation Park Drive, Bluffton, South Carolina 29910.
Please share your thoughts about Doris and her life at www.gamblefuneralservice.com.
Published in Savannah Morning News on Feb. 13, 2019