|
|
Doris Ileen Fisher
Savannah, GA
On November 11, 2019, Doris Ileen Fisher, age 93, of Pooler, Georgia, went home to be with the Lord. Doris was born on May 1, 1926 in Mercer County, Pennsylvania to William and Grace Pilgram. She grew up on the family farm, spending part of her high-school years in town.
After graduating from Greenville High School in 1944, she completed the Theil College secretarial course and found employment with the Chicago Bridge and Iron Company as a secretary. After her fiancé, Jack Fisher, graduated with a civil engineering degree, she introduced him to her boss, CBI hired him, and the two got married.
CBI was an international company with worldwide manufacturing facilities. The company first took them to Chicago where she worked for a time at Marshall Fields. When CBI sent them back to Greenville, she found herself the wife of a plant manager. CBI then sent the couple to Germany and later to London, England. While overseas, she and Jack traveled extensively, once taking a round-the-world tour.
In 1986, Doris followed Jack in retirement to the Landings on Skidaway Island in Savannah, Georgia. For the next twenty five years, they attended the Presbyterian and then the Methodist Church there, enjoying a sunny, southern retirement.
Doris enjoyed shopping, collecting figurines, playing bridge, traveling, and entertaining.
She and Jack spent their last few years in the retirement communities at Savannah Square and then at The Oaks of Pooler, Georgia.
Doris is survived by son Mark of Rochester, Minnesota (Barbara); son David of Garden City, Ga; grandson Jonathan of Rochester, Minn (Anjanette); grandson Jeremy of Golden Valley, Minn (Megan); and greatgrandchildren Kieran, Dash, Harley, Roman, Jack, and Zane.
Doris was preceded in death by her husband, Jack; her father, William; her mother, Grace; and her two brothers, Warren and Paul.
On November 15, 2019, a service was held at the columbarium holding the couple's urns at the Skidaway Island United Methodist Church, Savannah, Georgia, where they were members.
Savannah Morning News
November 17, 2019
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries
Published in Savannah Morning News from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019