Brannen Kennedy Funeral Home - Glennville Chapel - Glennville
206 N Veterans Blvd
Glennville, GA 30427
(912) 654-2060
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
5:00 PM
Brannen Kennedy Funeral Home - Glennville Chapel - Glennville
206 N Veterans Blvd
Glennville, GA 30427
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Brannen Kennedy Funeral Home - Glennville Chapel - Glennville
206 N Veterans Blvd
Glennville, GA 30427
Doris Strickland Watson Foster


Doris Strickland Watson Foster Obituary
Doris Strickland Watson Foster, 88, passed away Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at her residence. Survivors include: Children, Gail Baker (Jan); Linda Baxter; Brenda Harrell (Wayne); Kenny Watson (Sharon); Daughter-in-law, Judy Watson; Son-in-law, Chris Hinson; 10 Grandchildren, 20 Great Grandchildren and several other relatives also survive. Visitation: 5:00 pm, Friday, February 15, 2019 at Brannen-Kennedy Funeral Home. Funeral Services: 11:00 am, Saturday, February 16, 2019 at the chapel of Brannen-Kennedy. Burial: Little Rock Baptist Church Cemetery. Brannen-Kennedy Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Savannah Morning News on Feb. 15, 2019
