1/
Dorothy Alice Wolfe Fennell
1922 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Brunswick - Dorothy Alice Fennell, 98, of Brunswick, Georgia entered peacefully into the arms of her Lord and Savior Thursday, September 24, 2020.

Mrs. Dorothy was also preceded in death by her husband Robert Jordan Fennell Jr.; also a son, Joseph Jordan Fennell Sr. Left to cherish her memories are her loving children, Robert Bruce Fennell (Debbie) of Springfield, GA and Alice F. Wheeler (Jimmie) of Brunswick, GA.

The family will receive friends between 6:00 - 8:00 PM Sunday, September 27, 2020 at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home. A graveside service to honor her life will be held at 2:00 PM Monday, September 28, 2020 at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Savannah, Georgia with Pastor Mark Linton officiating. We are requesting that all in attendance please observe the State's social distancing regulations.

Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. You may sign the register book and leave condolences for the family at www.edomillerandsons.com Savannah Morning News September 26, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Savannah Morning News on Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
27
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
28
Graveside service
02:30 PM
Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
3321 Glynn Ave
Brunswick, GA 31520
9122653636
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by SavannahNow.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved