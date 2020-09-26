Brunswick - Dorothy Alice Fennell, 98, of Brunswick, Georgia entered peacefully into the arms of her Lord and Savior Thursday, September 24, 2020.
Mrs. Dorothy was also preceded in death by her husband Robert Jordan Fennell Jr.; also a son, Joseph Jordan Fennell Sr. Left to cherish her memories are her loving children, Robert Bruce Fennell (Debbie) of Springfield, GA and Alice F. Wheeler (Jimmie) of Brunswick, GA.
The family will receive friends between 6:00 - 8:00 PM Sunday, September 27, 2020 at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home. A graveside service to honor her life will be held at 2:00 PM Monday, September 28, 2020 at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Savannah, Georgia with Pastor Mark Linton officiating. We are requesting that all in attendance please observe the State's social distancing regulations.
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. You may sign the register book and leave condolences for the family at www.edomillerandsons.com
Savannah Morning News September 26, 2020