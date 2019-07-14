Home

POWERED BY

Services
Baker McCullough Funeral Home - Garden City Chapel
2794 Highway 80 W
Savannah, GA 31408
(912) 964-2862
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Ingram
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Annie "Dottie" Ingram


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy Annie "Dottie" Ingram Obituary
Savannah - Dorothy "Dottie" Annie Ingram Dorothy "Dottie" Annie Ingram, 88, of Savannah Georgia passed away Monday, July 8, 2019 at Rivers Edge under the care of Spanish Oaks Hospice.

A native of Charleston, South Carolina, she was the daughter of the late Arthur E. Gerken and Ruth Smith Gerken.

She was preceded in death by her husband, DeWitte Ingram and a son, Kerry Ingram.

Survivors include her children, Nick Ingram (Marion), Jodie O'Connor (Daniel), Tracy Ingram (Sharon); several grandchildren, great grandchildren and other family.

Services will be private. Savannah Morning News July 14, 2019

logo


logo

Published in Savannah Morning News on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Baker McCullough Funeral Home - Garden City Chapel
Download Now