Savannah - Dorothy "Dottie" Annie Ingram Dorothy "Dottie" Annie Ingram, 88, of Savannah Georgia passed away Monday, July 8, 2019 at Rivers Edge under the care of Spanish Oaks Hospice.
A native of Charleston, South Carolina, she was the daughter of the late Arthur E. Gerken and Ruth Smith Gerken.
She was preceded in death by her husband, DeWitte Ingram and a son, Kerry Ingram.
Survivors include her children, Nick Ingram (Marion), Jodie O'Connor (Daniel), Tracy Ingram (Sharon); several grandchildren, great grandchildren and other family.
Services will be private. Savannah Morning News July 14, 2019
