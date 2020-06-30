Dorothy Brenner Cook
Savannah, GA
Dorothy B. Cook, 95, died peacefully on Sunday, June 28, 2020.
Graveside service will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 2, 2020 in Forest Lawn Memory Gardens.
Savannah Morning News
07.01.2020
Savannah Morning News
07.01.2020
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.