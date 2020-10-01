Dorothy BrinkRichmond Hill, GACOL (RET) DOROTHY ALEXSANDRA (DOLLY) BRINK, Richmond Hill, GA.On Wednesday, September 30, 2020, COL (ret) Dorothy Alexsandra (Dolly) Brink passed away at age 72 at Memorial Health University Medical Center after a brief illness. She was the eldest of five siblings and was born on August 26, 1948, to Muriel Strebe and Carl George Brink, Sr., in Phillipsburg, PA.She was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Muriel Brink, and by her sister Cathy. She is survived by her devoted wife of 25 years, Chris Elayne Vick, her siblings Carl George Brink, Jr. and wife Marilyn, Paul Gilbert Brink and wife Linda, Muriel Ann Harms, a host of nieces and nephews, and a very wide circle of friends.She entered the Army in 1971 and graduated from Duquesne University with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree the following year. She continued her education in the Army with many courses including Command General Staff College. In addition, she was awarded dual degrees from the University of South Carolina (Go Gamecocks!), one in Nursing and one in Nursing Education in 1982.She enjoyed a broad range of duty stations, including Tripler Medical Center Army Base in beautiful Hawaii, a place she dearly loved, Fort Sam Houston, Fort Leonard Wood, Fort Jackson, Fort Stewart, and Fort Gordon. During her tenure, she practiced a broad range of nursing care including trauma ICU, burns, end of life care, nursing education. In her last tour of duty, she was responsible for vendor selection and implementation of Tricare for the southeast region. Upon retirement in 1997, she and her wife Chris built a beautiful house on the water south of Savannah.Dolly was even more busy in retirement than she was while working. She loved to go boating, fishing, and golfing. She was an extraordinary gardener, having planted and grown thousands of flowers and trees on their property. And perhaps one of her most fervent passions was shrimping.She was beloved by her extended family and by a multitude of friends. She brought so much light into the lives of all those she touched. She was loving, strong, steadfast, nurturing, a keen listener, extraordinarily intuitive, witty, and could solve most any problem and fix most anything that was broken.She will be profoundly missed by so many.The family would like to express their profound gratitude for the expert and loving care that she received during the last 9 days of her life, and for their compassion for the family.A memorial service will be conducted at Richmond Hill Funeral Home, 4:00 PM, Monday, October 5, 2020, with visitation starting at 2:00 PM. The family requests that those attending to maintain the safe social distancing of six feet and wear protective masks.Richmond Hill Funeral HomeSavannah Morning NewsPlease sign our Obituary Guestbook at