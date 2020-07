Or Copy this URL to Share

Dorothy Daughtry

Sylvania, GA

Dorothy Howell Daughtry passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Harbor Grace Hospice, Atlanta, GA. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. at PEDS Ministries Cemetery, Sylvania, GA. Visitation will be held on Friday, July 24, 2020 at Gaines Funeral Home.

