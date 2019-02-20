Home

Thomas C Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes
901 W Hwy 80
Pooler, GA 31322
(912) 748-2444
Mrs. Dorothy Dean Parkhurst, 78, passed away on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at The Place at Pooler. She was born in Cobbtown, GA to the late Rufus T. & Lessie Rewis Rogers. She was a member of Bloomingdale Alliance Church and was a homemaker. Survivors include her husband of 60 years, Robert L. Parkhurst; her children and their spouses, Donald & Denise (deceased) Parkhurst, Ronald & Lori Parkhurst, Lisa & Roland Ferland and Lori & Keith Sapp; grandchildren, David Parkhurst (deceased), Nancy & Donald Stone, Dennis Parkhurst, Lindy & Nathan Bowers, Ryan Parkhurst, Michael & Natalie Ferland, Dawn Caylor, Makayla Sapp and Jake Sapp (deceased); a number of great-grandchildren; siblings, Willie & Marvin Tyson (both deceased), Christine Tuten, Talmadge & Jean Rogers (deceased), Mary & Edward Helmey, Bearnease & Charlie Smith, Coy & Geri Rogers, Annie Ruth & Ray Kangeter (both deceased) and Ernest (deceased) & Debbie Rogers; a number of nieces and nephews and her beloved dog, Buddy. The visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Friday, February 22nd in the chapel of the funeral home with the funeral to follow at 1 p.m. in the chapel. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Abbey West Cemetery. Friends may sign the online register book at www.stricklandandsonsfuneralhome.com

Published in Savannah Morning News on Feb. 20, 2019
