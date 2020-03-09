|
|
Flemington - Dorothy Eudine Dykes Dorothy Eudine (Cartrette) Dykes, 90, went home to be with her Lord on Saturday, March 7, 2020. She is survived by her loving husband of 72 years, Wiley Otto Dykes, two sons, Don (Rita) and Byron Dykes, six grandchildren, fifteen great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Monday, March 9, 2020 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at the Thomas L. carter Funeral Home in Flemington. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at 11:00 am at the First Baptist Church of Hinesville. Internment will follow at the Hinesville Cemetery. Thomas L. Carter Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Savannah Morning News March 9, 2020
Published in Savannah Morning News on Mar. 9, 2020