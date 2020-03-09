Home

Thomas L Carter Funeral Home
1822 E Oglethorpe Highway
Hinesville (Flemington), GA 31313
(912) 876-5095
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Thomas L Carter Funeral Home
1822 E Oglethorpe Highway
Hinesville (Flemington), GA 31313
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church of Hinesville
220 E. Memorial Drive
Hinesville, GA
More Obituaries for Dorothy Dykes
Dorothy Eudine Dykes


1929 - 2020
Dorothy Eudine Dykes Obituary
Flemington - Dorothy Eudine Dykes Dorothy Eudine (Cartrette) Dykes, 90, went home to be with her Lord on Saturday, March 7, 2020. She is survived by her loving husband of 72 years, Wiley Otto Dykes, two sons, Don (Rita) and Byron Dykes, six grandchildren, fifteen great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Monday, March 9, 2020 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at the Thomas L. carter Funeral Home in Flemington. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at 11:00 am at the First Baptist Church of Hinesville. Internment will follow at the Hinesville Cemetery. Thomas L. Carter Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Savannah Morning News March 9, 2020

Published in Savannah Morning News on Mar. 9, 2020
