Dorothy Freda Ogilvie Reisen

Dorothy Freda Ogilvie Reisen Obituary
Dorothy Freda Ogilvie Reisen, 93, of Bloomingdale passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 26th, 2019.

Born November 10, 1925 in Savannah, she was the daughter of William Ogilvie and Nellie Stone Ogilvie. She was a graduate of Savannah High School.

Preceded in death by her parents, all of her siblings and her husband, Harry A. Reisen, Freda is survived by two sons, Donald "Donny" Newman (Jeanette) and Daniel Newman (Janice); her daughter, Cindy Newman Rash (Phillip "Buddy" Rash); seven grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren.

Graveside Services will be held at a later date. www.FamiliesFirstCare.com
Published in Savannah Morning News on Mar. 29, 2019
