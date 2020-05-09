|
Dorothy Hodges Hamilton
Springfield
Dorothy Hodges Hamilton, 77, passed away May 8, 2020 at her residence.
The Effingham County native graduated from E.C.H.S. in 1960. She was a member of Corinth Baptist Church, where she had served as the church clerk and was a member of the Clyo Homemakers. She retired from Bell South, then worked at Brown's Restaurant. She was an animal lover.
She was preceded in death by her father, Lee Hodges, mother, Estelle Edwards and step-father, Ernest Edwards; husband, Leland Hamilton; siblings, Herbert Lee Hodges and Jerry Hodges.
She is survived by her best friend, Russell Morgan; sister-in-law, Laverne Hodges; niece, Kristi Hodges Winter (Joe); nephew, Jerry Hodges, Jr.; great-nieces, Sarah and Stephanie Winter; step-children, Wyatt Morgan, Lee Hamilton, Paul Hamilton, and Sharon Hamilton.
Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Monday at Corinth Baptist Church Cemetery.
All CDC and social distancing guidelines will be in place.
Remembrances may be given to Hospice Savannah, P.O. Box 13190, Savannah, GA 31416 or Friends of Screven County Animals, P.O. Box 98, Sylvania, GA 30467.
Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home, Effingham Chapel. 754-6421
