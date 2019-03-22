|
Dorothy (Dottie) Ingram Brannen
Dottie passed away peacefully at home under Hospice care on March 19th, 2019 surrounded by her family. The Savannah native was born on October 29, 1935 to Dorothy Broughton Ingram and Robert N. Ingram. Dottie graduated from Savannah High School in 1953, was a member of Quis Qui Sorority, and attended Armstrong State College. She was also a member of Huntington Junior Women's Club. Dottie was a lifelong member of St. John's Episcopal Church where she taught Sunday School and was active with the youth group. In her later years at St. John's, she enjoyed her Wednesday canning gatherings in preparation for The Holly Days Bazaar with a very special group of ladies. Another special group of girlfriends, The Flamingos, included childhood friends who "flocked" together on a yearly basis to giggle and reminisce.
Dottie's number one priority was family and being a grandmother. She often times spoke of her most cherished memories being of the time when she was able to keep her granddaughters until they started school. Her favorite times were spent with her girls going to the library for story time and coming home with a stack of new books.
Other special moments in her life included living at Fox Island, SC where she could enjoy the serenity of nature, crabbing off the dock, swimming in the creek, tending to their annual vegetable garden, and feeding the birds and fox squirrels.
Anyone who knew her could tell you she was an avid animal lover, but she was especially fond of cats. On her last birthday, her dear friend, Sharon of Charleston, SC surprised Dottie by bringing her own cat for an afternoon of reminiscing & kitten cuddles.
Dottie always had a sarcastic whit and was quick to speak her mind, especially in her later years.
Dottie loved word games and would always challenge you for a game of Scrabble, Boggle, or Words with Friends.
Dottie is predeceased by her parents and sister, Carole F. Ingram. She is survived by her husband, Robert F. Brannen Jr., her daughter, Carole Wilson (Jack), and her granddaughters, Caroline A. Wilson and Cathlin Wilson Sass (Ryan).
Services will be held at St. John's Episcopal Church, 1 West Macon Street, Savannah, Georgia, 31401 at 1:00 PM on Saturday, March 23rd, 2019 followed by a reception at The Green-Meldrim House.
Special thanks to Hospice Savannah nurses, Lynn Maher and Michelle Ogle. Also, to special friends, Bo Kelley and Sharon Rogers.
In lieu of flowers, please send remembrances to St. John's Episcopal Church, 1 West Macon Street, Savannah, Georgia, 31401.
Hospice Savannah, 1352 Eisenhower Drive, Savannah, GA 31406. , 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL, 33607.
Published in Savannah Morning News on Mar. 22, 2019