|
|
Dorothy Louise Wood Cooler
Guyton
Mrs. Dorothy Louise Wood Cooler, 93, passed away March 3, 2020 at Effingham Care Center.
The McDuffie County native was a member of New Providence Baptist Church and the Gideons Auxilliary.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John P. Cooler, Sr. and her son, James Robert Cooler.
Survivors include her children, John P. Cooler, Jr. (Rae Ann) of Waycross, Deryl Greenway (Donnie) of Rincon, and Esther Godbee (Michael) of Rincon; 10 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; sister, Ann Oglesby of Garden City.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home followed by funeral services at 11 a.m. in the chapel.
Interment will be in Guyton Cemetery.
Remembrances may be given to the Gideons, P.O. Box 618, Rincon, GA 31326.
Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home Effingham Chapel (912)754-6421
Savannah Morning News
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries
Published in Savannah Morning News from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020