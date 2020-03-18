Home

Davis Funeral Home
362 Walnut Street
Prattville, AL 36067
334-361-1146
Viewing
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Davis Funeral Home
362 Walnut Street
Prattville, AL 36067
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
12:00 PM
the Locust Bluff Cemetery
Prattville, AL
View Map
Dorothy M. Goodson Obituary
Ms. Dorothy M. Goodson
Savannah, GA
Ms. Dorothy M. Goodson, 78, passed Friday March 13, 2020.
She retired as an Adoption Consultant with the State of Georgia, Department of Family & Children Services. She was an active member of the Mustard Seed Faith Center until her health failed. She leaves to cherish her memories, one son, Dana Layne Goodson and one daughter, Denita E. Alexander-Hamm, both of Savannah, GA. Two brothers, James Goodson of Montgomery, AL and Sammie (Rose Marie) Hardy of Stone Mountain, GA. One sister, Leslie Hardy of Columbia, PA. Three granddaughters, Ladana Goodson, Jessica Goodson, both of Memphis, TN, and Quashemia S. Alexander of Los Angeles, CA. A great-granddaughter, a great-grandson and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Viewing will be held on Friday, March 20, 2020 from 12-8PM at the Davis Funeral Home in Prattville, Alabama. The Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 12 noon at the Locust Bluff Cemetery in Prattville, Alabama.
Savannah Morning News
March 19, 2020
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries
Published in Savannah Morning News from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -