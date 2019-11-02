Home

Dorothy M. Wilder

Dorothy M. Wilder Obituary
Dorothy M. Wilder
Savannah, GA
Dorothy M. Wilder, 85. passed away Friday, November 1, 2019 at Hospice Savannah.
Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Monday, November 4, 2019 at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Hodgson Chapel.
The funeral service will be at 12:00 p.m., Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at the Hodgson Chapel of Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Abbey Memorial Park.
Savannah Morning News
11-03-2019
Published in Savannah Morning News from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019
