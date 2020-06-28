Mrs. Dorothy Mumford
Savannah, GA
Adams announces the passing of Mrs. Dorothy Mumford, 78, who transitioned on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at Candler Hospital. Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time but will be announced later. Order flowers & Sign the guestbook: www.AdamsFuneralServicesInc.com
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jun. 28 to Jun. 29, 2020.