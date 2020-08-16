1/1
Dorothy Odell Heron Allen
Augusta - Entered into rest on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, Mrs. Dorothy Odell Heron Allen, 89, wife of the late Marshall Bonner Allen Jr., M.D.

Dottie loved traveling the world from Yazoo City, Mississippi where she was born to Savannah and Augusta, Georgia, Fort Worth and Denton, Texas , including many trips she took with her husband and family. Always having a close relationship with her mother, they became best friends when her mother moved in with the family for close to 30 years. Together they enjoyed antiquing, yard sales and playing bingo. Dottie loved her family and will be missed.

She is survived by her daughter: Lori Athey (Mark) of Fort Worth, Texas; grandsons: Robert Athey of Houston, Texas and Jeffrey Athey of New York City, NY; son: Marshall B. Allen, III (Kim) of Augusta, Georgia; granddaughters: Erin and Cameron Allen, of Augusta, Georgia; and son: George Allen of Savannah, GA.

The funeral service will be Monday, August 17, 2020, at 11:00 A.M. in the chapel of Thomas Poteet & Son with Dr. Jody Alderman officiating. Burial will follow in Westover Memorial Park.

Memorials may be made to Cure SMA, attention: Anna Parker, 925 Busse Road, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service beginning at 1:00 P.M. at Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484.

Published in Savannah Morning News on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
17
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
AUG
17
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
Funeral services provided by
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
214 Davis Road
Augusta, GA 30907
(706) 364-8484
