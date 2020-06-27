Dorothy "Dot" WojtkelewiczSavannah, GADorothy ("Dot") Lorraine Wojtkelewicz, 72, passed peacefully on Monday, June 22, 2020 after an extended illness. A native of her beloved Baltimore, MD, Dot worked in retail for most of her life, spending over 25 years working for Walmart. Most recently she worked at Piggly Wiggly/Bi-Lo.Dot loved her precious dog Coco, Word Search games, doing whatever she wanted and hearing people struggle to pronounce her last name. She was known for her charitable heart, for making Coca-Cola cakes and rum cakes for friends and neighbors and her love of a clearance sale.Dot was preceded in death by her parents, John Paul Wojtkelewicz and Rose Marie Wojtkelewicz Tapley; and by her niece, Emily Rose Tapley.She is survived by a brother, James Tapley of Destrehan, LA; a nephew, Matthew Tapley of Baton Rouge, LA; a god-daughter, Corporal Asha McMullen, USAF of Savannah, GA; a cousin, Tina Collini of South Carolina; her best friend Linda Thornton of Macon, GA; former sister-in-law, Florence Bry of Savannah, GA; newfound angels, Yvonne Brewster of San Francisco, CA and Joy Pastor of Rosedale, MD; and good friends Julia Leeks and Brenda Thompson, both of Savannah GA.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the Humane Society.Savannah Morning NewsPlease sign our Obituary Guestbook at