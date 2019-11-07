Home

Dorothy Zeigler Sims Tampa Obituary
Mrs. Dorothy Zeigler Sims Tampa
Valrico, FL
Mrs. Dorothy Zeigler Sims Tampa of Valrico, FL passed away, Tuesday, November 5, 2019. Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, November 9, at 2 p.m. at Riverhills Church of God, 6310 E. Sligh Ave., with Rev. Jonathan Earl Zeigler, officiating.
Dorothy was a native of Screven County, GA and a resident of the Tampa Bay area for 10 years. She retired as a Seamstress/Dresser from the Broward Theater. She was preceded in death by: husband, Oliver; son, Llewellyn; grandsons, Charles, Jr. and Dwayne; great grandson, Derek, Jr.; and life mate, Herbert Sims.
She is Survived by: her children, Jimmy (Arthuretta), Johnny (Theta), Charles, Yulonda (Rayfield), LaRose, Carolyn (Jerome), Linda Gale (Larry), Dennis (Latasha), Angela (Norman), and Jacqueline (Tony); 40 grandchildren; 48 great grandchildren; 2 great great grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, associates and friends. Arrangements entrusted to RAY WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME, Rhodes & Northern, Owners.
Savannah Morning News
November 8, 2019
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries
Published in Savannah Morning News from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019
