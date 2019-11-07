|
Mrs. Dorothy Zeigler Sims Tampa
Valrico, FL
Mrs. Dorothy Zeigler Sims Tampa of Valrico, FL passed away, Tuesday, November 5, 2019. Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, November 9, at 2 p.m. at Riverhills Church of God, 6310 E. Sligh Ave., with Rev. Jonathan Earl Zeigler, officiating.
Dorothy was a native of Screven County, GA and a resident of the Tampa Bay area for 10 years. She retired as a Seamstress/Dresser from the Broward Theater. She was preceded in death by: husband, Oliver; son, Llewellyn; grandsons, Charles, Jr. and Dwayne; great grandson, Derek, Jr.; and life mate, Herbert Sims.
She is Survived by: her children, Jimmy (Arthuretta), Johnny (Theta), Charles, Yulonda (Rayfield), LaRose, Carolyn (Jerome), Linda Gale (Larry), Dennis (Latasha), Angela (Norman), and Jacqueline (Tony); 40 grandchildren; 48 great grandchildren; 2 great great grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, associates and friends. Arrangements entrusted to RAY WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME, Rhodes & Northern, Owners.
