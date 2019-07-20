Home

Richmond Hill Funeral Home - Richmond Hill
8901 Ford Ave.
Richmond Hill, GA 31324
(912) 756-7575
For more information about
Douglas Kinard
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Graveside service
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Rosemary Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery
Metter, GA
Douglas Alexander Kinard


1938 - 2019
Douglas Alexander Kinard Obituary
Richmond Hill - Douglas Alexander Kinard March 11 1938 - July 18 2019

Doug Kinard of Richmond Hill, GA passed at home early Thursday morning under the care of Affinis Hospice. Doug was an Aircraft Structural Mechanic while serving in the U.S. Air Force. He was a Master upholsterer having owned Kinard Upholstery for over 50 years. Doug loved to play blue grass music on his banjo, enjoyed gardening, and was an avid hunter and fisherman. Doug is survived by his wife, Betty; daughter, Cindy (Bobby) Miller; daughter Katy (Russell) Conway; 4 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Doug was the last surviving family member for his immediate family.

Visitation will be held from 6pm to 8pm, Sunday, July 21, 2019 at Richmond Hill Funeral Home.

Graveside funeral services will be held at 11am, Monday, July 22, 2019 at Rosemary Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery in Metter with military honors.

Savannah Morning News July 20, 2019
Published in Savannah Morning News on July 20, 2019
