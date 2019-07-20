|
Richmond Hill - Douglas Alexander Kinard March 11 1938 - July 18 2019
Doug Kinard of Richmond Hill, GA passed at home early Thursday morning under the care of Affinis Hospice. Doug was an Aircraft Structural Mechanic while serving in the U.S. Air Force. He was a Master upholsterer having owned Kinard Upholstery for over 50 years. Doug loved to play blue grass music on his banjo, enjoyed gardening, and was an avid hunter and fisherman. Doug is survived by his wife, Betty; daughter, Cindy (Bobby) Miller; daughter Katy (Russell) Conway; 4 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Doug was the last surviving family member for his immediate family.
Visitation will be held from 6pm to 8pm, Sunday, July 21, 2019 at Richmond Hill Funeral Home.
Graveside funeral services will be held at 11am, Monday, July 22, 2019 at Rosemary Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery in Metter with military honors.
Savannah Morning News July 20, 2019
