Lt. Colonel Douglas Gregory Schmidt
Savannah
Lt. Colonel Douglas Gregory Schmidt passed into Christ's arms on July 23, 2020.
Born 10-21-1946. Doug graduated from Iowa State University, served in the Army Reserves, was deployed to Desert Storm where he was awarded the Bronze Star. He was President of Supply Chain Personnel until his death. Doug was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend.
He is survived by his wife Karol; children, Michelle, and Stephen; three grandchildren, Cole, Andrew, and Kathryn; mother, Lillian, and two sisters, Susan, and Nancy.
A memorial service for close friends and family will be held at 4:00 p.m., Saturday, June 27 at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Hodgson Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Isle of Hope United Methodist Church or Hire Heroes in Doug Schmidt's name.
We encourage social distancing and the wearing of masks for the safety of everyone attending.
Please sign our online guestbook at www.foxandweeks.com
Savannah Morning News
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries
Savannah
Lt. Colonel Douglas Gregory Schmidt passed into Christ's arms on July 23, 2020.
Born 10-21-1946. Doug graduated from Iowa State University, served in the Army Reserves, was deployed to Desert Storm where he was awarded the Bronze Star. He was President of Supply Chain Personnel until his death. Doug was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend.
He is survived by his wife Karol; children, Michelle, and Stephen; three grandchildren, Cole, Andrew, and Kathryn; mother, Lillian, and two sisters, Susan, and Nancy.
A memorial service for close friends and family will be held at 4:00 p.m., Saturday, June 27 at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Hodgson Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Isle of Hope United Methodist Church or Hire Heroes in Doug Schmidt's name.
We encourage social distancing and the wearing of masks for the safety of everyone attending.
Please sign our online guestbook at www.foxandweeks.com
Savannah Morning News
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.