Douglas Henry Guild, Jr.
Jupiter, FL
Douglas Henry Guild, Jr., 60, passed away peacefully and surrounded by loved ones at his home on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 after a long battle with cancer. He was a long-time resident of Jupiter, Florida with his beloved wife Cathleen Guild.
Born in Savannah, Georgia on November 13, 1959, he was the son of the late Mary Patterson and Douglas Henry Guild, Sr. He was the only son of five siblings - Alexis Moncrief, the late Martha Guild, Patricia Guild, Christensen and Connie Buckley. He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Cathleen Guild; son, Stephen Guild and his wife Stephanie and daughters Ava and Cadence; son, Brian Guild and his wife Brittany and their children Campbell and Adeline; daughter, Laura Evans and her husband James Evans and daughter Brynn, daughter, Tabitha Maher, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Douglas grew up with a passion for swimming and attended Benedictine Military School in Savannah, Georgia. He studied aerospace engineering and graduated from Southern Technical Institute in 1982. He worked in sales for Tempaco (Technico) in West Palm Beach, Florida from 1988 until 2009.
Douglas was a loving husband, father and grandfather who enjoyed spending time with his loved ones each year in St. Pete Beach, Florida. He was an artful storyteller and had an uncanny ability to make friends everywhere he went.
There will be a celebration of life mass at St. Peter Catholic Church in Jupiter, Florida on January 25, 2020 at 10AM. The family will welcome friends and family at their residence in Jupiter Farms after the mass.
Savannah Morning News
January 19, 2020
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020