Douglas "Doug" G. Johnson, 71 of Savannah, GA, passed away Saturday February 9, 2019, under the care of Hospice Savannah. Doug was an Educator with over 20 years of service and winning the Industrial Arts Teacher of the year award in 1982 and 1983. He was the former Mayor of Island Heights, NJ, was an avid reader, craftsman, and was in the National Guard for 9 years. Doug was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Frances Johnson; sisters, Valerie Jean DellaVecchia and Beda Gay Ludlow-Willis; brother, George Curtis Johnson. He is survived by his wife Mary Johnson; sons, James Johnson (Rene), Craig Johnson (Caron); mother of his children and former wife, Valerie A. Johnson; grandchildren, Alexia Johnson, Gavin Johnson, Silas Johnson, Christina Reid, and Ericka Johnson. A memorial service will be held at 2pm, Sunday, February 24, 2019, at Baker McCullough Funeral Home.
Published in Savannah Morning News on Feb. 17, 2019