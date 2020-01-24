|
|
Douglas Lee "Big Doug" Moore, Sr.
Port Wentworth, GA
Douglas Lee "Big Doug" Moore, age 70, of Port Wentworth, passed away January 22, 2020. Big Doug was a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather, and "Poppy". He was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia B. Moore, and a son, Matthew Gerald Moore. He is survived by his son, Doug (Jenn) Moore, Jr; daughters, Lorri Ann Moore, Kassie (David) Jones, all of Port Wentworth; grandchildren, Emily Faye Moore, Douglas Moore, III, Sarah Ethel Cason, Maggie Mae Celeste, Ava Sophia Celeste, David Matthew Jones, Mason Nathaniel Jones, Maverick Daniel Jones; great-grandchildren, Aleena Porter, Alannah Porter, Allison Cason, Walker Cason; brothers, Alan (Jane) Moore, of Guyton, Larry (Renee) Moore, of Garden City; mother-in-law, Margie Boykin; sisters-in law, Ellen Padgett and Toni (Stafford) Geoghagan; brother-in-love, Wayne (Jannis) Pickard, of Springfield; many nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held Tuesday, January 28, 7:00 PM at Silk Hope Baptist Church. Rev. Jonathan Phillips officiating. Come as you are in casual attire. Thomas C. Strickland & Sons West Chatham Chapel in charge of arrangements.
Savannah Morning News
January 25, 2020
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020