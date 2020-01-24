Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas C Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes -West Chatham Chapel
901 W Hwy 80
Pooler, GA 31322
(912) 748-2444
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
7:00 PM
Silk Hope Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Douglas Moore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Douglas Lee "Big Doug" Moore Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Douglas Lee "Big Doug" Moore Sr. Obituary
Douglas Lee "Big Doug" Moore, Sr.
Port Wentworth, GA
Douglas Lee "Big Doug" Moore, age 70, of Port Wentworth, passed away January 22, 2020. Big Doug was a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather, and "Poppy". He was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia B. Moore, and a son, Matthew Gerald Moore. He is survived by his son, Doug (Jenn) Moore, Jr; daughters, Lorri Ann Moore, Kassie (David) Jones, all of Port Wentworth; grandchildren, Emily Faye Moore, Douglas Moore, III, Sarah Ethel Cason, Maggie Mae Celeste, Ava Sophia Celeste, David Matthew Jones, Mason Nathaniel Jones, Maverick Daniel Jones; great-grandchildren, Aleena Porter, Alannah Porter, Allison Cason, Walker Cason; brothers, Alan (Jane) Moore, of Guyton, Larry (Renee) Moore, of Garden City; mother-in-law, Margie Boykin; sisters-in law, Ellen Padgett and Toni (Stafford) Geoghagan; brother-in-love, Wayne (Jannis) Pickard, of Springfield; many nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held Tuesday, January 28, 7:00 PM at Silk Hope Baptist Church. Rev. Jonathan Phillips officiating. Come as you are in casual attire. Thomas C. Strickland & Sons West Chatham Chapel in charge of arrangements.
Savannah Morning News
January 25, 2020
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Douglas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -