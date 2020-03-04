Home

Thomas C Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes -West Chatham Chapel
901 W Hwy 80
Pooler, GA 31322
(912) 748-2444
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Thomas C Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes -West Chatham Chapel
901 W Hwy 80
Pooler, GA 31322
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
3:00 PM
Thomas C Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes -West Chatham Chapel
901 W Hwy 80
Pooler, GA 31322
Douglas Ross Forth Obituary
Douglas Ross Forth
Pooler, GA
Mr. Douglas Ross Forth, 67, passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Memorial Health University Medical Center. He was born in Hamilton, Ontario to the late Richard & Edith Forth. He was the former owner/operator of Purity Zinc Alloys. He had played semi-pro baseball, was an avid sports fan, enjoyed golfing and boating. Survivors include his wife, Micheline Marie Forth; children, Erika Forth (Kevin Miller) and Derek Forth (Sara Shefchik); granddaughters, Edie, Audrey and Norah; brother, Gerry Forth; sister, Joan Mann, and several nieces and nephews. The visitation will be on Saturday, March 7th from 2 until 3 p.m. in the chapel of the funeral home followed by the memorial service at 3 p.m. Friends may sign the online register book at www.stricklandandsonsfuneralhome.com Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes – West Chatham Chapel – 901 W. Hwy. 80 – Pooler, GA 31322 (912) 748-2444
Savannah Morning News
03/05/2020
Published in Savannah Morning News from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020
