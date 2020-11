Or Copy this URL to Share

Claxton, GA

Drusilla Nagle, 74, passed away November 9th, 2020. Survivors: brother, Charles (Lisa); brother in law, Ben; Several nieces and one nephew, and numerous great nieces and nephews. Graveside, November 14th, 2020, 11:00 am Burial: Brewton Cemetery, Hagan, GA.

Savannah Morning News

November 13, 2020

