|
|
Duane Bernard Pierce, born January 8, 1960 to Bernard and Edra Zipperer Pierce in Savannah, GA, passed away March 12, 2019.
An Effingham County native, he was an avid fisherman and lover of the outdoors. He was also a Georgia Bulldog fan and grill master in his own right. He was a devoted employee for 38 years in the A/C business with the Epperson family. He was a gentle, kind man and will be missed by many.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bernard and Edra Zipperer Pierce, grandparents, aunts, and uncles.
Survivors include 2 brothers, Gary (Teresa) Pierce and Kevin Pierce; nieces, Kristen and Sarah; and many cousins.
Visitation will be 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Friday at Bethesda United Methodist Church. Mr. Pierce will lie in state from 10 a.m.
Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
Remembrances may be given to Bethesda United Methodist Church Building Fund, 3608 Midland Road, Guyton, GA 31312.
Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home, Effingham Chapel. 754-6421
Published in Savannah Morning News on Mar. 14, 2019