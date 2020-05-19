Home

POWERED BY

Services
West Chatham Chapel - Pooler
901 Highway 80 West
Pooler, GA 31322
(912) 748-2444
Resources
More Obituaries for Duane Hartenhoff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Duane L. Hartenhoff Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Duane L. Hartenhoff Jr. Obituary
Duane L. Hartenhoff, Jr.
Rincon, GA
Mr. Duane L. Hartenhoff, Jr. age 67, of Rincon, passed away May 15, 2020. Duane was retired from Georgia Air National Guard after 24 years of service. He is survived by his wife of over 41 years, Janice Hartenhoff, of Rincon; daughters, Tammy Mills, of Rincon; Jennifer (Anthony) Cucurullo, of Port Wentworth; Lisa (Kevin) Forbes, of Rincon; son, Duane L. (Virginia) Hartenhoff, III, of Port Wentworth; grandchildren, Courtney, Austin, Mikala, Marky, Victoria, Domonique, Briana, Micheal, Mia, Tejon, Wyatt, Caleb; 9 great-grandchildren; and brother, Larry (Jennifer) Hartenhoff.
Services will be private.
Friends may sign the online register book at www.stricklandandsonsfuneralhome.com
Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes - West Chatham Chapel - 901 W. Hwy. 80 - Pooler, GA 31322 (912) 748-2444
Savannah Morning News
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries
Published in Savannah Morning News from May 19 to May 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Duane's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -