Duane L. Hartenhoff, Jr.
Rincon, GA
Mr. Duane L. Hartenhoff, Jr. age 67, of Rincon, passed away May 15, 2020. Duane was retired from Georgia Air National Guard after 24 years of service. He is survived by his wife of over 41 years, Janice Hartenhoff, of Rincon; daughters, Tammy Mills, of Rincon; Jennifer (Anthony) Cucurullo, of Port Wentworth; Lisa (Kevin) Forbes, of Rincon; son, Duane L. (Virginia) Hartenhoff, III, of Port Wentworth; grandchildren, Courtney, Austin, Mikala, Marky, Victoria, Domonique, Briana, Micheal, Mia, Tejon, Wyatt, Caleb; 9 great-grandchildren; and brother, Larry (Jennifer) Hartenhoff.
Services will be private.
Published in Savannah Morning News from May 19 to May 20, 2020