Duncan Adkins

Luray, SC

Duncan Adkins of Luray, transitioned to eternal life on Saturday, July 25,2020.

Funeral services will take place on Saturday, August 1, 10 AM at Estill High School located at 1450 Columbia Highway N, John Taylor Estill SC

Burial will be in the Breeler Field Cemetery

Professional services entrusted into the capable hands of Legacy Funeral Home

