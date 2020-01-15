|
Dustin E. Meeks
Savannah
Dustin E. Meeks, age 39, went home to be with his Lord Jesus, who he loved, on January 14, 2020 (2 Cor. 5:8). He was at home with his parents at the time of his passing. Dustin was born and lived in Savannah all his life. Dustin was a friend to many and loved everyone with a special God given gift of unconditional love. Because of his unique loving personality, he was also loved by many people. Before his mobility began to be restricted, Dustin worked PT at several places, including the Chic-fil-A restaurant at Oglethorpe Mall, where he made many friends. Dustin second family was all his friends at Compassion Christian Church. Dustin served in many areas at the church including Free to Fly, a ministry to the special needs, and greeting at Sunday Worship Service, while giving out peppermints. Dustin also had a great passion for the down and out, so whenever he was able, he also served faithfully in the Lighthouse Ministry at Compassion Christian, a ministry that serves those that are less fortunate. The Journey, the Christmas outreach for the church was another area that Dustin look forward too and enjoyed serving in. Many people remember him as the "Poor Beggar" in the streets of Bethlehem. Dustin had a great servant's heart which has blessed many people. One area that Dustin was bless by each year was his attendance at the Joy Prom. Through all the ministries that Dustin was involved in, Dustin became a friend to many people. It has been said that Dustin did more ministry just by showing up and loving people than many people do on purpose. Dustin will be greatly missed by both family and friends. Dustin is survived by his parents, Dennis and Shaaron Meeks, his brother and sister-in-law, Aaron and Elizabeth Meeks and his 4 nephews who he adored; Dylan Meeks, Trey Meeks, Jayden Meeks and Will Jackson. A very special thanks to Julie Sullivan who has helped with his care the past year. Also, a very special thanks to his Hospice Nurse, Missie Stratton, with Spanish Oaks Hospice. A final word of gratitude to Dustin's Aunt Saundra and his Cousin Ashlee, both nurses, for their tender care of Dustin during his final days. Thanks also to Dustin's Aunt Robbie, his mother's sister, for being here and helping Shaaron in this very emotional time. It would have been extremely difficult for the family to get through this painful season, without their help.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, January 17, 2020 at Compassion Christian Church, Henderson Campus. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Compassion Christian Church Lighthouse Ministry (55 Al Henderson Blvd., Savannah, GA 31419) in memory of Dustin, Joy Prom (XCel Ministry, 4611 Atlantic Ave., Savannah, GA 31405), or to .
