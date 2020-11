Or Copy this URL to Share

Dwayne Antonio Franklin

Savannah, Georgia

Dwayne A. Franklin, was born on November 7, 1961 and passed away October 30, 2020 in Columbus, Georgia.

Services will be Private.

