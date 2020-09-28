Dwight Allen English, Sr.Savannah, GADwight Allen English, Sr., age 74, of Savannah passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020.Mr. English, a Savannah native was born on January 31, 1946, the son of the late Ernest "Shorty" English, Sr. and Sarah English Shuman. After graduating from Savannah High School he served honorably with the United States Navy where he served as a heavy equipment operator with the Navy Seabees during the Vietnam War. Following his military tenure he began working with Union Bag where he served in maintenance as a welder. He was a member of the American Legion Post 135 and the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter #671. Dwight enjoyed fishing, traveling, and carpentry work.Mr. English was preceded in death by his wife of 21 years, Lois Dawn English and his brother, Kerry Drake English. He is survived by his children, Dwight Allen English, Jr., Julie Jill English Knight (Dan), Fred Allen English (Jennifer), Kristin Leigh Rigdon (Casey), Christopher Allen English, Lindsay Nicole Salazar (Fernando), Harrison Allen English, and Phillip Casey English; brother, Ernest O. English, Jr. (Helen); sisters, Jean English Wilkes and Fredna Ammons; and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.The family will be receiving friends from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m., Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Baker McCullough Funeral Home, Hubert C. Baker Chapel, 7415 Hodgson Memorial Drive, Savannah, GA 31406.A private funeral service will be held at Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Glennville, GA.In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter #671, 432 Peachtree Drive, Rincon, GA 31326.Savannah Morning NewsPlease sign our Obituary Guestbook at