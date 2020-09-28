1/1
Dwight Allen English Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dwight's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dwight Allen English, Sr.
Savannah, GA
Dwight Allen English, Sr., age 74, of Savannah passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020.
Mr. English, a Savannah native was born on January 31, 1946, the son of the late Ernest "Shorty" English, Sr. and Sarah English Shuman. After graduating from Savannah High School he served honorably with the United States Navy where he served as a heavy equipment operator with the Navy Seabees during the Vietnam War. Following his military tenure he began working with Union Bag where he served in maintenance as a welder. He was a member of the American Legion Post 135 and the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter #671. Dwight enjoyed fishing, traveling, and carpentry work.
Mr. English was preceded in death by his wife of 21 years, Lois Dawn English and his brother, Kerry Drake English. He is survived by his children, Dwight Allen English, Jr., Julie Jill English Knight (Dan), Fred Allen English (Jennifer), Kristin Leigh Rigdon (Casey), Christopher Allen English, Lindsay Nicole Salazar (Fernando), Harrison Allen English, and Phillip Casey English; brother, Ernest O. English, Jr. (Helen); sisters, Jean English Wilkes and Fredna Ammons; and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
The family will be receiving friends from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m., Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Baker McCullough Funeral Home, Hubert C. Baker Chapel, 7415 Hodgson Memorial Drive, Savannah, GA 31406.
A private funeral service will be held at Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Glennville, GA.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter #671, 432 Peachtree Drive, Rincon, GA 31326.
Savannah Morning News
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Savannah Morning News from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Baker McCullough Funeral Home - Hubert C. Baker Chapel
7415 Hodgson Memorial Drive
Savannah, GA 31406
(912) 927-1999
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by SavannahNow.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved