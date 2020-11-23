1/
E. Marvin Taylor
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share E.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
E. Marvin Taylor
SAVANNAH, GA
E. Marvin Taylor, of Savannah, passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020. He was born June 27, 1931, in Burlington, NC. He was raised in Green Cove Springs, FL, and was a resident of Savannah for over 57 years. He was a veteran of the United States Army and served in the Korean War. He was also a long-standing member of The Lutheran Church Of The Ascension.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Marvin and Freida Taylor, as well as his sister, Eloise Glisson. He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Mark and Ruth Taylor, of Tybee Island, and his grandsons, Carson Taylor, of Tybee Island, and Dylan Taylor, of College Station, TX.
Due to Covid, the family will be having a private service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Lutheran Church Of The Ascension (120 Bull Street, Savannah, GA, 31401).
Savannah Morning News
11/24/2020
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Savannah Morning News from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by SavannahNow.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved