E. Marvin TaylorSAVANNAH, GAE. Marvin Taylor, of Savannah, passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020. He was born June 27, 1931, in Burlington, NC. He was raised in Green Cove Springs, FL, and was a resident of Savannah for over 57 years. He was a veteran of the United States Army and served in the Korean War. He was also a long-standing member of The Lutheran Church Of The Ascension.He was preceded in death by his parents, Marvin and Freida Taylor, as well as his sister, Eloise Glisson. He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Mark and Ruth Taylor, of Tybee Island, and his grandsons, Carson Taylor, of Tybee Island, and Dylan Taylor, of College Station, TX.Due to Covid, the family will be having a private service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Lutheran Church Of The Ascension (120 Bull Street, Savannah, GA, 31401).Savannah Morning News11/24/2020