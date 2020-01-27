|
Earl Eugene "Gene" Lang
Springfield
Earl Eugene "Gene" Lang was born in Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on July 13, 1947, to the late George Augustus Lang and Mary Enecks Lang. The son of a career Air Force officer, he lived in many places throughout the world during his childhood. Despite his wide travels, he always considered the Effingham County residence of his beloved Uncle Corley and Aunt Lib Rahn to be his true childhood home. Moving back to Effingham as an adult, he created a home and reared his family at the confluence of Hangleiter Creek and the Savannah River. He passed away at his beloved Hangleiter surrounded by friends and family on Friday, January 24th, 2020.
Mr. Lang graduated from Effingham County High School, Georgia Southern College, and the University of Georgia. As a Field Artillery Fire Support Officer embedded with an infantry company of the 4th Infantry Division in Vietnam, Lt. Lang was recognized with the Army Commendation Medal with Valor, earned a Bronze Star for Heroism, and was awarded the Purple Heart from injuries sustained in combat. Major Lang retired from the Army National Guard in 1996. In civilian life, he retired after 34 years with the Effingham County Board of Education.
Mr. Lang was a loyal patriot and profoundly treasured his citizenship in what he considered to be the greatest country ever in the history of mankind. He enjoyed road trips throughout the United States, especially the West, and often with lengthy detours through the state of Wyoming. He relished being outdoors, farming, gardening, fishing in the Savannah River and all types of bird hunting –especially dove hunting. Mr. Lang could tell a story better than anyone and delighted in the company of others.
In addition to his parents, aunt, and uncle, Mr. Lang was predeceased by his sister Karen Lang Hinely. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Karla Calhoun Lang, his older son, daughter-in-law, and granddaughters, Courtney Eugene Lang, Ariane Robin Wilson, Nyssa Ellen (8) and Ailith Robin (5) Lang; and his younger son and daughter-in-law, Jacob Earl and Ragen Thornton Lang.
Mr. Lang is also survived by his brother and sister-in-law Thomas and Mechelle Lang; his sister and brother-in-law Rita and Marvin Hirsh; two brothers-in-law, James Hinely and John Savage; a close cousin Joan (Rahn) Kessler and her husband Charles; and five nephews and their families.
Visitation will be 9:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Thursday, January 30, 2020 followed by a memorial service at 11:00 a.m. at Strickland's Funeral Home, Rincon, Georgia.
In lieu of flowers, Mr. Lang would like everyone perform an act of kindness or donate to a .
Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home, Effingham Chapel. 754-6421
