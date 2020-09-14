Dr. Earl L. Shook, Jr.
Savannah, GA
Dr. Earl Lester Shook,Jr., 96, of Asheville, N.C. and briefly Savannah, GA, peacefully entered into eternal rest on September 8, 2020. Earl was son of the late Earl Lester and Lois Myers Shook of Barberton, Ohio. Following graduation from Barberton High School, Earl began his college studies to become a cartoonist at Ohio State University. While there, he enlisted in the United States Army to serve in WWII at just 19 years of age. He tested, trained as a medic and soon discovered a love for helping people and a passion for medicine. It was a superior officer who, at the end of the war, suggested he go to medical school. After redirecting his studies at OSU, Earl was accepted into and graduated from New York Medical College in NYC. He then interned at Wayne County General Hospital in Eloise, Michigan where he met and married Margaret Marie Baldwin. They then moved to NYC to complete a year of Internal Medicine at Sloan Kettering and ultimately returned to Eloise for the entirety of his Urology residency. The couple chose Asheville, N.C. to make their home, start a family and build a practice. He was the founder and senior partner of Victoria Urological Associates of Asheville where he practiced until 1989 before his first attempt at retirement. His second career was launched at the VA Hospital in Asheville where he taught urology residents from Duke University for 6 years. It was remarked for years by his oldest son, also a urologist, that when attending urology meetings, many attendees would approach him to inquire about his father. Earl's retirement from full-time practice was in 1995 at the age of 71, but he continued as an attending physician well into his late seventies. Earl loved people and made friends everywhere he went. Those who had the opportunity to know him were better off for having done so. His passion for golf golf kept him active and healthy well into his senior years. His love of woodworking and drawing not only nurtured his artistic ability but also provided each of his loved ones with relevant treasures to cherish. He was a faithful member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church of Asheville, N.C. where he attended until moving to Savannah in the spring of 2018. He worshipped God, adored his family and loved his country. Earl was predeceased by his loving wife of 65 years, Margaret Marie Baldwin Shook. He was deeply loved and will be terribly missed by his four adult children; Dr. Thomas Earl Shook (Elizabeth) of Savannah, Georgia, William Jeffrey Shook of Laguna Beach, CA, Claudia Shook Chennells of Cape Town, South Africa and John D. Shook (Suzanne) of Philadelphia PA. and seven grandchildren; Christopher J. Shook, Courtney L. Chennells, Thomas E. Shook, Jr. (Caitlin), William J. Chennells, Dr. Laura J. Shook, Taylor E. Shook, Andrew G. Shook and Emily E. Shook. The family wishes to thank the staff and caregivers at Habersham House Savannah. Also, very special thanks to India Small and her backup team of caregivers who helped make the end of his life not only manageable, but more fun and enjoyable. We are forever grateful! Please make any remembrances in his name to the charity of your choice
.
Savannah Morning News
September 15, 2020
