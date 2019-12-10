|
|
Earl Scott, Sr.
Reidsville
Earl David Scott, Sr., age 79, passed away on December 9, 2019 at Community Hospice in Vidalia. He was born on May 14, 1940 in Savannah to Earl B. and Barbara K. Barrs Scott. Ultimately, he lived most of his life in Savannah, before coming to Reidsville late in life. He was a member of the Wesleyan Church. Mr. Scott is preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Burns Scott, Jr.; a sister, Norma B. Smith. He is survived by his wife, Grace Yawn-Scott of Reidsville; two sons, Michael (Dawn) Scott of California and Scotty (Tiffany) Scott of Faulkville; two step-sons, Mike (Kelly) Canady of Hagan and Wayne (Tammy) Canady of Baxley; a step-daughter, Teresa (Darrion) Stanfield of Reidsville; six grandchildren, Tyler, Matt, Amber, Jordaan, Noah, Brianna; 6 step-grandchildren, Les (Sarah), Trent (Toni), Lucas, Torie (James), Tyler, Lindsey (Chance); two sisters, Burnice (Bill) Paterson of Travelers Rest SC and Joann Nichols of Phoenix AZ; numerous nieces, nephews, and friends also survive. In keeping with Earl's wishes, there will not be a formal ceremony. For those wishing to express condolences, please consider a donation in Earl's memory to Tattnall C.A.R.E.S., PO BOX 2356 Reidsville GA 30453 or Community Hospice Foundation, 904 Mt. Vernon Road Vidalia GA 30474. Low Country Cremation & Burial is serving the Scott family.
Savannah Morning News
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries
Published in Savannah Morning News from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019