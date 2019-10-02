|
|
Richmond Hill - Earl Tharpe Earl Tharpe, 85, passed away on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at Candler Hospital.
Earl was born in Mt. Vernon, GA and lived most of his life in the Savannah area. He was a member of the Lutheran Church of the Ascension. He worked for over 50 years with the IBEW Local 508 and he was a past member of the Savannah St. Patrick's Day Parade Committee.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 44 years, Mary Lillian Tharpe.
He is survived by three daughters, Carolyn Groover, Paulette McIntyre (Syd), and Debra Landolt; four grandchildren, Tina Langston (Dale), Ethan, Aaron, and Toshi Landolt; great-granddaughter, Erika Langston; and great-great-granddaughter, Harper Kaempfer.
Memorial services will be private. Savannah Morning News October 2, 2019
Published in Savannah Morning News on Oct. 2, 2019