Thomas C Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes
901 W Hwy 80
Pooler, GA 31322
(912) 748-2444
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:30 PM
Thomas C Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes
901 W Hwy 80
Pooler, GA 31322
Funeral
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
1:30 PM
Thomas C Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes
901 W Hwy 80
Pooler, GA 31322
Earline E. Purifoy Obituary
Mrs. Savannah - Earline E. Purifoy Mrs. Earline E. Purifoy, age 91, passed away peacefully at home after a long illness in the presence of family and her devoted sitters. She had been longing to be with Jesus and join the love of her life, Jack, in Heaven. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Jack G. Purifoy, her parents, Estell and Brittie Shuman, and her brother, Lawton Lee Shuman. She is survived by four sisters and two brothers-in-law, Mary Rushing of Richmond Hill, Livie Turner of Summerville, OH, Faye & Paul Ours of Somerset, OH, Frieda & Jimmy Hurd of Richmond Hill, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. The visitation will be on Friday, July 26th from 12:30 until 1:30 p.m. at the funeral home followed by the funeral at 1:30 p.m. in the chapel of the funeral home. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Abbey West Cemetery. Friends may sign the online register book at www.stricklandandsonsfuneralhome.com

Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes - West Chatham Chapel - 901 W. Hwy. 80 - Pooler, GA 31322 (912) 748-2444

Savannah Morning News July 23, 2019
Published in Savannah Morning News on July 23, 2019
