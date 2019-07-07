|
Earnest "Randy" Speir, age 66, passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at Memorial Health University Medical Center. He was born in Jacksonville, Florida on July 10, 1952 to the late Otis T. Speir, Jr and Lillian Guineth Kicklighter Speir. He had lived most of his life in Glennville and he was of the Baptist faith. He was a US Air Force veteran and worked many years as a boiler operator and heating and air conditioning technician. In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting and fishing. Randy loved his family and enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Linda Stanfield, and his brother, Richard "Ricky" Speir. He is survived by his daughters, Kari (David) Jones of Houston, Texas and Kristy (Jason) Pilgrim of Savannah; sisters, Peggy (Richard) Griner and Jan Speir Hargett all of Savannah; grandchildren, David Jones, III, Rylee Pilgrim and Grant Pilgrim; also survived by numerous other relatives. Graveside services and interment will be held at 2:00pm, Tuesday July, 9, 2019 at Beards Creek Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery with Military Honors rendered by the US Air Force. Glennville Funeral Home is serving the family of Mr. Earnest "Randy" Speir.
Published in Savannah Morning News on July 7, 2019