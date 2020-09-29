Mrs. Eary Benjamin Strickland
Covington, GA
Mrs. Eary Benjamin Strickland, age 94 passed peacefully on Monday, September 21, 2020, white at home surrounded by her loving Family of Covington, GA.
A celebration of life service will be held graveside at Mount Zion A.M.E. Church Cemetery, Statesboro, GA, at 2 p.m. on Thursday, October 1, 2020.
There will be a final viewing from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home before graveside services.
Go to our website at www.craigtremblefuneralhome.com
for Complete Obituary. Craig R. Tremble Funeral in Charge of arrangement.
