Eary Benjamin Strickland
Mrs. Eary Benjamin Strickland
Covington, GA
Mrs. Eary Benjamin Strickland, age 94 passed peacefully on Monday, September 21, 2020, white at home surrounded by her loving Family of Covington, GA.
A celebration of life service will be held graveside at Mount Zion A.M.E. Church Cemetery, Statesboro, GA, at 2 p.m. on Thursday, October 1, 2020.
There will be a final viewing from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home before graveside services.
Go to our website at www.craigtremblefuneralhome.com for Complete Obituary. Craig R. Tremble Funeral in Charge of arrangement.
Savannah Morning News
Published in Savannah Morning News from Sep. 29 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
30
Viewing
06:00 - 07:00 PM
Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home - Statesboro
OCT
1
Viewing
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home - Statesboro
OCT
1
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Mount Zion A.M.E. Church Cemetery,
Funeral services provided by
Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home - Statesboro
238 West Main St.
Statesboro, GA 30458
(912) 764-2100
